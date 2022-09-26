

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L) said the Group has completed its September semi-annual portfolio company reviews for Private Equity and Infrastructure. The Group's investment portfolios continue to make good progress. In Private Equity portfolio, assets in the value-for-money consumer, healthcare, speciality industrial and business and technology services sectors have generated strong earnings growth, the Group said. 3i also sees a sustained increase in demand across the travel-related assets in the portfolio.



3i Group reported that Action's impressive performance has continued with very strong sales and EBITDA growth. Year-to-date sales was at over 5.8 billion euros, and are now over 26% ahead of the same period last year.







