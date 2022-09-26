AM Best is a sponsor of the upcoming African Insurance Organisation (AIO) 26th Annual African Reinsurance Forum, taking place 1-5 October 2022 in Lomé, Togo. The event is themed as "Sustainable Growth: The Role of African Reassurers in Economic Growth and Development."

Dr Edem Kuenyehia, director, market development and communications, AM Best, and also in his capacity as AM Best's director for market development in Africa, will be in attendance and will be conducting scheduled bilateral meetings with the industry stakeholders during the conference. To schedule a meeting with Dr Kuenyehia at the forum, please email charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com.

AM Best recently published its major annual special report on the global reinsurance industry, featuring dedicated sections focused on reinsurance trends among Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as well as those operating across the sub-Saharan region. In both report segments, AM Best notes positive long-term prospects for reinsurers throughout Africa, and in particular, an expansion of the sub-Saharan reinsurance markets in the recent past decade. To access the full copy of this comprehensive Best's Market Segment Report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=323472.

The AIO, established in 1972, is a non-governmental organisation recognised by many African governments. It was established to help develop a healthy insurance industry and to foster insurance co-operation in Africa. For more information about the AIO and its 26th Reinsurance Forum in Lomé, Togo, refer to the event page at https://africaninsurance-events.org/.

