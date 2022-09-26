Global licensing powerhouse ARTiSTORY launches its first ever retail platform: ARTiSTORY Collections

The online store will sell branded lifestyle products inspired by artworks from major global museums and cultural institutions around the world.

The launchcomes at a time of significant growth for ARTiSTORY as it prepares to expand its retail business and announce a number of new licensing deals between brands and museums.

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTiSTORY, world-leading experts in art and cultural IP licensing, are excited to announce their new branded retail business, with the first platform ARTiSTORY Collections < https://artistorycollections.com> to launch today. The online store, open globally excluding China, will sell an extensive variety of branded fashion, homeware, gift and stationery products from major global museums and cultural institutions, such as the National Gallery, London, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Brooklyn Museum, New York, with plans to open pop-up stores in the future.

Natasha Dyson, co-Founder and Licensing director at ARTiSTORY, commented: "We're incredibly privileged to hold global licensing rights to the collections of many leading cultural organisations in the world. In partnership with them, we develop contemporary, trend-driven designs inspired by their collections for the products we are bringing to the world with ARTiSTORY Collections. Far from being 'paintings slapped on souvenirs, the store offers shoppers thoughtfully designed lifestyle products that resonate with all ages."

The products available on ARTiSTORY Collections will all feature designs from ARTiSTORY's growing collection of bespoke designs inspired by their museum partners' collections, and informed by the latest trends data. ARTiSTORY's latest collections of designs, revealed to the brand and retailing world globally this past week at their bi-annual style guide launch, included three new themes:

Mythical Wonderland, inspired by famous paintings of Roman and Greek goddesses (Museum of Fine Arts, Boston and the National Gallery, London ) as well as prized artefacts from Ancient Greece (Benaki Museum, Athens ).

inspired by famous paintings of Roman and Greek goddesses (Museum of Fine Arts, and the National Gallery, ) as well as prized artefacts from Ancient Greece (Benaki Museum, ). Around the World, which includes John Singer Sargent's maritime paintings (Brooklyn Museum, New York ) and Caneletto's Venetian Paintings (Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum, Madrid ), among others.

which includes maritime paintings (Brooklyn Museum, ) and Caneletto's Venetian Paintings (Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum, ), among others. Modern Mix Up, inspired by some of the most famous artists of the 20th century, such as iconic works by Mondrian and Kandinsky (Centre Pompidou, Paris ).

Additionally, the evergreen theme Gathering of the Greats has been refreshed with newly-designed assets inspired by classic masters such as Vincent van Gogh, Albert Durer, Claude Monet and Leonardo da Vinci.





The launch of ARTiSTORY Collections comes at a time of significant growth for ARTiSTORY as they continue to secure master rights for more global museum partners and announce new partnerships with brands. Recent projects include:

a crossover between Museum of Fine Art, Boston and Chinese brand Tecno for launching a new smart phone inspired by Mondrian's artwork at the Museum;

and Chinese brand Tecno for launching a new smart phone inspired by Mondrian's artwork at the Museum; licensing ancient cultural legacies from the City of Dunhuang, a UNESCO world heritage site on the Silk Road, for use in a new episode of the influential Chinese mobile game, Clash of Kings;

launching a series of digital collectibles inspired by artwork from the Brooklyn Museum, New York , in China ;

, in ; and working with footwear brand TOMS on a new range of products featuring artwork from Frida Kahlo .

ARTiSTORY is also working with Jinjiang Group, one of world's largest hospitality groups, to launch an innovative themed hotel room using IP from Dunhuang. They are also developing a number of location-based entertainment (LBE) events, including themed exhibitions and pop-ups that combine multi-sensory experiences, learning experiences, and shopping experiences.

ARTiSTORY Collections marks the first step of ARTiSTORY's ambition to expand its retail business, with branded platforms in China to follow, and additional retail concepts offering seasoned art lovers a more specialised, premium retail experience, launching in the coming months.

Yizan He, co-Founder and CEO at ARTiSTORY, commented: "The launch of ARTiSTORY's new business comes at an exciting period of growth for ARTiSTORY as more and more cultural institutions and global brands recognise the potential of art and cultural IP licensing to not only boost revenue and sales, but to bring people around the world truly unique products and experiences that inspire and delight them. We're very much looking forward to bringing ARTiSTORY Collections to the world"

About ARTiSTORY

ARTiSTORY is a specialist in art and cultural IP licensing with unique capabilities of transforming "Artefacts to Merchandise", and storytelling via digital content, empowered by teams in London, Barcelona, Boston, Shanghai, Beijing and Singapore.

ARTiSTORY partners with the world's top museums and cultural organisations to develop licensing programmes with global retailers and international consumer brands.

Our vision is to extend the reach of our cultural partners to engage a wider global audience via a comprehensive licensing programme that consists of B2B licensing, online retail, hybrid / digital exhibitions and immersive experiences, supported by narratives that resonate with our target audience. ARTiSTORY is supported with IP protection and business investment from Sinofaith IP Investment Company (SIPIC), an investment arm focused on art and cultural IP.

For more information, visit www.artistorybrands.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1906580/Image_newly_launched_themes_ARTiSTORY.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-licensing-powerhouse-artistory-launches-its-first-ever-retail-platform-artistory-collections-301632187.html