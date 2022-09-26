The Solliance consortium achieved a 29.2% record efficiency for a solar cell in November 2021, from just 28.7% in March 2020, by increasing the perovskite cell for the tandem device from 17.8% to 19.7%.The Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO), the Delft University of Technology, the Eindhoven University of Technology, and Belgian research institute Imec have achieved a 30.1% power conversion efficiency with a semi-transparent perovskite solar cell, combined with a crystalline silicon solar cell in a four-terminal tandem configuration. In November 2021, the consortium ...

