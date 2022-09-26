Anzeige
Montag, 26.09.2022
WKN: 912028 ISIN: SE0000119299 
26.09.22
08:02 Uhr
26.09.2022 | 09:05
Elanders AB: Elanders announces date of Quarterly Report January-September 2022 and Conference Call

Elanders will issue its Quarterly Report for the third quarter 2022 on Monday October 17 at 13:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 15:00 CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see below details to join the conference.

To join this event, please use the below Click to Join link 5-10 minutes prior to start time, where you will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. Our Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the Click To Join link will be active 15 minutes prior to the event.

CLICK TO JOIN


Use the Click to Join option above for the easiest way to join your conference or use one of the access numbers below:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5664 2754
Germany: +49 (0)69 22222 5195
UK: +44 (0)330 165 3641
USA: +1 646-828-8082

Participant Passcode: 549057

Agenda
14:50 Conference number is opened
15:00 Presentation of quarterly results
15:20 Q&A
16:00 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

  • 2022-09-26 Elanders Press release - Elanders announces date of Quarterly Report January-September 2022 and Conference Call (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8d9a0ee6-5bf6-4546-a46b-cca9d07d9ffe)

