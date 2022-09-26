

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK) on Monday announced its plans to achieve net-zero emissions through 2050, by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).



The company aims to reduce carbon emissions by 35% through 2035, and by 78% through 2050, easyJet said in a statement.



The company also listed out a number of strategies it has, to achieve this target, including, 1.fleet renewal to NEO aircraft, that minimises fuel burn and emissions, 2.Implementing initiatives like Descent Profile Optimisation, single engine taxiing and engine washing to increase operational efficiencies, 3.Use Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), 4.Implement Single European Sky and modernisation of UK airspace to achieve at least a 10% reduction by 2035 5.Adopt Zero carbon emission aircraft, when the technology is available and commercially viable. And finally, remove residual emissions to reach net-zero by 2050.



'Today, we're the first airline to outline an ambitious roadmap in which zero carbon emission technology plays a key role to take us to net-zero emissions by 2050 and ultimately to zero carbon emission flying across our entire fleet. And I'm really pleased that our partner Rolls Royce has also confirmed today it is making final preparations for the first hydrogen engine tests to take place.,' said Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet.



Additionally, the company said its number of passengers increased to 8,310 in August compared with 8,137 in July and 5,126 in August last year.



Load factor in August was at 93%, same as the previous month, but increased from 79% last year.







