AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP (FTSE) AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Sep-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP
DEALING DATE: 23/09/2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 561.8096
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77312
CODE: FTSE
ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 190157 EQS News ID: 1449489 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
