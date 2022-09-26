DJ AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP (FTSE) AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Sep-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP

DEALING DATE: 23/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 561.8096

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77312

CODE: FTSE

ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 190157 EQS News ID: 1449489 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

