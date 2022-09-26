DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR (ICEU2) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Sep-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 23/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 67.409

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22408677

CODE: ICEU2

ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ICEU2 Sequence No.: 190151 EQS News ID: 1449477 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

