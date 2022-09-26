

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer



Name: Vonovia SE Street: Universitätsstraße 133 Postal code: 44803 City: Bochum Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81



2. Reason for notification



X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:



20 Sep 2022



6. Total positions



% of voting % of voting rights Total of Total number of rights attached through both in % voting rights to shares instruments (total (7.a. + pursuant to (total of 7.a.) of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 7.b.) Sec. 41 WpHG New 7.44 % 0.88 % 8.32 % 795849997 Previo- 7.48 % 0.83 % 8.32 % / us notifi- cation



7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. Indirect (Sec. Direct (Sec. Indirect 33 WpHG) 34 WpHG) 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1ML7J1 0 59180189 0 % 7.44 % Total 59180189 7.44 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG



Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % Lent Securities N/A N/A 6967715 0.88 % (right to recall) Total 6967715 0.88 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG



Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrument or maturity conversion physical rights rights date period settlement absolute in % Contract N/A N/A Cash 43080 0.01 % for Difference Total 43080 0.01 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of rights (if at through instruments both (if at least 3% or (if at least 5% or least 5% or more) more) more) BlackRock, Inc. % % % Trident Merger LLC % % % BlackRock Investment % % % Management, LLC - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock Capital % % % Holdings, Inc. BlackRock Advisors, % % % LLC - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % Trident Merger LLC % % % BlackRock Investment % % % Management, LLC Amethyst Intermediate % % % LLC Aperio Holdings LLC % % % Aperio Group, LLC % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, % % % LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, % % % LLC BlackRock Delaware % % % Holdings Inc. - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) % % % Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock (Singapore) % % % Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, % % % LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, % % % LLC BlackRock Delaware % % % Holdings Inc. BlackRock Fund % % % Advisors - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, % % % LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, % % % LLC BlackRock Delaware % % % Holdings Inc. BlackRock % % % Institutional Trust Company, National Association - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Australia % % % Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment % % % Management (Australia) Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) % % % Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock HK Holdco % % % Limited BlackRock Asset % % % Management North Asia Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, % % % LLC BlackRock Canada % % % Holdings LP BlackRock Canada % % % Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset % % % Management Canada Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) % % % Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock HK Holdco % % % Limited BlackRock Lux Finco S. % % % a r.l. BlackRock Japan % % % Holdings GK BlackRock Japan Co., % % % Ltd. - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, % % % LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock % % % International Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, % % % LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Finance % % % Europe Limited BlackRock Advisors % % % (UK) Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, % % % LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Luxembourg % % % Holdco S.a.r.l. BlackRock (Luxembourg) % % % S.A. - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, % % % LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock % % % International Limited BlackRock Life Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, % % % LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Finance % % % Europe Limited BlackRock Investment % % % Management (UK) Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, % % % LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Luxembourg % % % Holdco S.a.r.l. BlackRock Investment % % % Management Ireland Holdings Limited BlackRock Asset % % % Management Ireland Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, % % % LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Luxembourg % % % Holdco S.a.r.l. BlackRock UK Holdco % % % Limited BlackRock Asset % % % Management Schweiz AG - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, % % % LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Finance % % % Europe Limited BlackRock Investment % % % Management (UK) Limited BlackRock Fund % % % Managers Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, % % % LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Finance % % % Europe Limited BlackRock % % % (Netherlands) B.V. BlackRock Asset % % % Management Deutschland AG - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, % % % LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West % % % Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Finance % % % Europe Limited BlackRock % % % (Netherlands) B.V. BlackRock Asset % % % Management Deutschland AG iShares (DE) I % % % Investmentaktiengesell- schaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermö- gen - % % %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting Proportion of Total of rights instruments both % % %



10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date



23 Sep 2022



Language: English Company: Vonovia SE Universitätsstraße 133 44803 Bochum Germany Internet: www.vonovia.de



°

