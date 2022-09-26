

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sainsbury (J) Plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L), a British super market chain, Monday announced that it is no longer in discussions to sell 18 supermarket stores to LXi REIT Plc. Shares of LXi REIT were losing around 2 percent in the morning trading in London.



Last week, Sainsbury's announced that it was in talks to sell 18 supermarket stores to LXi REIT on a sale and leaseback basis.



In a statement, the company now said LXi REIT announced earlier this morning that it was not proceeding with the share issue that would have part-funded the transaction, citing current stock market volatility.



The company had stated earlier that if the LXi transaction were to proceed, the cash received from this transaction would have been used to part-fund the purchase of 21 freehold Sainsbury's supermarkets from the Highbury and Dragon portfolios.



The purchase of these 21 stores will complete in the first half of the financial year to March 2024. The company said it has a wide variety of alternative options to finance the deal with its strength of the balance sheet and property portfolio.



In London, LXi REIT shares were trading at 125.20 pence, down 1.9 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

J SAINSBURY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de