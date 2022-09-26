Oz Minerals has given the green light to a AUD 1.7 billion ($1.1 billion) copper and nickel project in Western Australia that will be powered by a mix of solar PV and wind generation.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-listed miner Oz Minerals confirmed it will initially source 80% of the energy needs for its West Musgrave Project through an off-grid hybrid renewable power solution, after announcing it had given its final investment approval to develop the massive copper-nickel project in Western Australia. Oz Minerals said most of the energy needs for the copper and nickel mine will be delivered ...

