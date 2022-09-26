SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Opens Portugal Manufacturing Facility

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Unipessoal LDA has officially opened its new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical EU-GMP facility in Portugal. SOMAÍ's phase 1 manufacturing footprint spans 3,800 square metres of manufacturing floor, independent laboratory and offices, ensuring SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals's prominence as the largest expandable cannabis manufacturing facility in the EU.



To date, the facility has already processed 500 kilograms of the highest quality THC-rich cannabis flower to validate SOMAÍ's processes and product launches. In the pharmaceutical cannabis sector, SOMAÍ has the most product SKUs and capabilities to date. The company boasts NextGen 2.0 formulations based on increased bioavailability and fast absorption, with 42 product launches expected through 2023 and early 2024, six unique delivery methods, and multiple proprietary flower lines.

The total focus of the SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals team is on delivering EU-market-authorized finished products. Additionally, they are setting new industry standards by pursuing clinical trials for absorption and in vivo trials for indications like arthritis and chronic pain into their launch models.

"There is great joy in delivering a new cannabis facility as more infrastructure is needed to satisfy the growing demand in Europe and Globally," said SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals CEO and Chairman Michael Sassano. "SOMAÍ is creating the products of tomorrow for Europe based on know-how of what is in demand and working for patients in the largest most competitive US markets."

In addition to their new facility, SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is delivering a focused marketing program headed by a Top 40 pharmaceutical marketing agency, Solaris Health. SOMAÍ's new website ( www.somaipharma.eu (http://www.somaipharma.eu)) is the beginning of a long-term strategy that will increase SOMAÍ's presence in the sector and highlight all upcoming product launches.

"We have opened our pharmaceutical-grade facility with speed and efficiency, and are now delivering on a comprehensive marketing plan to run in parallel with our opening and product launches," said SOMAÍ COO George Bellow. "SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is more than what you will see in physical and on-line assets, we are pushing the industry standards to new highs. Automation and efficiency initiatives have led us to innovations like electronic batch records (EBR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create products and improve efficiencies, and much more is under the hood of SOMAÍ's newest facility."

About SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is an international company focused on the extraction of the cannabis plant and manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations for the EU market. The company invests in the extraction, research, development, and distribution of EU GMP-pharmaceutical market-authorized cannabinoid products. For more information, please visit SOMAÍ's website (https://www.somaipharma.eu/). You can read SOMAÍ's and CEO Michael Sassano's articles here (https://www.somaipharma.eu/press).

