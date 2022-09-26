

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate improved in September, after falling in the previous month, figures from the central bank showed on Monday.



The capacity utilization rate rose to 77.4 percent in September from 76.7 percent in August.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate climbed to 77.3 percent in September from 76.6 percent in the previous month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the non-adjusted manufacturing confidence index fell for the fifth straight month to 99.9 in September from 102.1 in August.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index weakened to 100.2 in September from 101.4 in the previous month.







