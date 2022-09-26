Queue Management System Market to Garner $1.4 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 7.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in need to manage customer traffic and customer movement to boost productivity and surge in emphasis on customer service have boosted the growth of the global queue management system market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Queue Management System Market by Offering (Solution, Service), by Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), by Mode (Virtual Queuing, Non-Virtual Queuing), by Queue Type (Structured Queue, Unstructured Queue, Kiosk Queue, Mobile Queue), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Application (Reporting and Analytics, Real-Time Monitoring, Appointment Management, Customer Service, Query Handling, In-Store Management, Others), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Public Sector, IT &Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, Energy & Utilities, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global queue management system industry was accounted for $706.0 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.





Download Free Sample Report (325 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15309

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in need to manage customer traffic and customer movement to boost productivity and surge in emphasis on customer service have boosted the growth of the global queue management system market. However, high cost of set-up of queue management systems hinders the market growth. On the contrary, present of several SMEs to offer advanced solutions for queue management system would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market due to increase in adoption of queue management system in verticals such as healthcare and retail sector. The system reduces waiting time and eliminate the dependency on staff availability during the pandemic.

The prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain. Critical industries such as fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceuticals suffered major losses.

On the other hand, due to global adoption of work from home culture, the demand for cloud-based solutions and SaaS-based model increased.

The solution segment dominated the market

By offering, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global queue management system market. This is due to wide adoption of queue management solutions in verticals such as healthcare and BFSI for better customer experience. However, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of cloud-based QMS solutions and increase in demand for professional services.

The cloud segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2031

By deployment model, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its ability to run the solution within the agency's physical infrastructure. However, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global queue management system market, as it helps to access from remote areas.

The virtual queuing segment held the largest share

By mode, the virtual queuing segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global queue management system market, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. This growth is because queue management system enhance customer experience.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15309

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global queue management system market, due to rise in digital infrastructure in region and presence of key players in U.S. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, due to increase in smart city projects and adoption of QMS solutions by SMEs in the region.

Major market players

Advantech Co. Ltd

AKIS Technologies

ATT Systems

Aurionpro solution ltd.

AwebStar

Business Automation

Core Mobile

Hate2wait

JRNI

Lavi Industries

MaliaTec

QLess

Q-Matic

Qminder

Q-nomy

Qudini

SEDCO

The report analyzes these key players of the global queue management system market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, partnerships, new product launches, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Public Safety and Security Market Expected to Reach $832.1 Billion by 2031

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Expected to Reach $9.16 Billion by 2027

Field Service Management Market Expected to Reach $24,294.00 Million by 2030

Customer Experience Management Software Market Expected to Reach USD 23,835 Million by 2027

Customer Relationship Management Market Expected to Reach $96.39 Billion by 2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/queue-management-system-market-to-garner-1-4-bn-globally-by-2031-at-7-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301632792.html