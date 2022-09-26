The "Ferrystat: UK Passenger Ferry Market Monthly Update" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ferrystat provides monthly and annual data on the UK passenger ferry market

It is based on the monthly returns of all leading UK ferry operators, and provides a monthly digest of passenger, car and coach traffic by route for the UK-Continental (Short Sea, North Sea and Western Channel), UK-Ireland (Northern, Central and Southern) and Domestic (Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Isle of Wight, Scotland) routes.

Data is shown for each ferry service. It also includes annual data for the past five years by sector.

Methodology

Each month ferry operators are sent out a standard email requesting their data. Data is sent back to IRN Ferry then entered into a master spreadsheet.

Depending on the ferry operator, IRN Ferry are supplied with monthly data on passenger numbers, the number of cars, the number of coaches and the number of sailings/crossings.

Data is also collected from Eurotunnel, Office for National Statistics, Irish Statistics Office and CAA to present a rounded picture of the market.

Deliverables

Each month subscribers are sent a pdf report showing comparisons between the current market and the previous year. Comparisons are made on a year-to-date, latest three months basis and latest month basis.

Subscribers also receive an associated spreadsheet showing the summary data that appears in the pdf report, plus monthly data for the past 2 to 3 years.

Structure

The report and spreadsheet are structured as follows:

Summary

Latest Trends

Annual Trends

Monthly Review: UK-Continent

Monthly Review: UK-Ireland

Monthly Review: UK-Domestic

Individual Routes

Data for each ferry company and each route serviced, analysed by the main routes (UK-Continent, UK-Ireland and Domestic) broken down by key channels).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Latest Trends

2. Annual Trends

3. Monthly Review: UK-Continent

4. Monthly Trend: UK-Ireland

5. Monthly Trends: UK-Domestic

Companies Mentioned

DFDS

P O

Brittany Ferries

Irish Ferries

Stena Line

Wightlink

Red Funnel

Hovertavel

Isle of Man Steam packet Co

Condor Ferries

CalMac

Northlink

Orkney Ferries

Shetland Island Ferries

London River Service

