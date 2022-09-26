Anzeige
Montag, 26.09.2022
WKN: 906990 ISIN: SE0000379497 Ticker-Symbol: SZV 
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsnoteringen för Semcon Aktiebolag uppdateras / The observation status for Semcon Aktiebolag is updated (147/22)

Den 31 augusti 2022 gavs aktierna i Semcon Aktiebolag ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från
Etteplan Oyj till aktieägarna i Bolaget. 

Idag, den 26 september 2022, offentliggjorde också Ratos AB ett offentligt
uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Bolaget. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus
om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Semcon Aktiebolag (SEMC, ISIN-kod
SE0000379497, orderboks-ID 1054). 

On August 31, 2022, the shares in Semcon Aktiebolag (the "Company) were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Etteplan Oyj
to the shareholders in the Company. 

Today, September 26, 2022, Ratos AB also disclosed a public takeover offer to
the shareholders in the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation
status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Semcon Aktiebolag (SEMC, ISIN code
SE0000379497, order book ID 1054). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations, 08-405 70 50. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
