Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsnoteringen för Semcon Aktiebolag uppdateras / The observation status for Semcon Aktiebolag is updated (147/22)

Den 31 augusti 2022 gavs aktierna i Semcon Aktiebolag ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Etteplan Oyj till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Idag, den 26 september 2022, offentliggjorde också Ratos AB ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Semcon Aktiebolag (SEMC, ISIN-kod SE0000379497, orderboks-ID 1054). On August 31, 2022, the shares in Semcon Aktiebolag (the "Company) were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Etteplan Oyj to the shareholders in the Company. Today, September 26, 2022, Ratos AB also disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in the Company. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Semcon Aktiebolag (SEMC, ISIN code SE0000379497, order book ID 1054). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations, 08-405 70 50. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.