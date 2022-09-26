Board combines with Oliver Wight to accelerate next generation of Intelligent Planning

Board International, the Intelligent Planning Platform which delivers solutions that help organizations plan smarter enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced a strategic alliance with leading management consultants and business transformation specialists Oliver Wight (AP and EAME).

The new partnership will use Board's Intelligent Planning capabilities in conjunction with Oliver Wight's Integrated Business Planning (IBP) model, industry-leading business transformation methodology and expertise, to realize customers' Business Planning vision in a unified, integrated solution.

The combined offer from Board and Oliver Wight will empower customers to accelerate change, mitigate risk, and realize rewards faster, whilst ensuring self-sufficient delivery of successful integrated business planning initiatives by aligning people, process, and technology together in one joint offer.

"We are excited about the combined impact of this new alliance with Oliver Wight for our customers," said Louis Peacock, Chief Customer Officer of Board International. "The strength of bringing together Board's Intelligent Planning expertise, together with Oliver Wight's IBP process model and award-winning methodology will deliver an accelerated return on investment by enabling proven high performance IBP strategies."

"Unifying and managing multiple data sources using Board's Intelligent Planning expertise reinforces our customers' objectives and digital strategies to equip their business while navigating the ever-changing landscape," said Les Brookes CEO at Oliver Wight EAME.

"Aligning Board's Integrated Business Planning offering with Oliver Wight's time proven IBP best practices will empower the digital transformation of Integrated Business Planning for our joint customers across strategy, finance, commercial and operations," continued Les Brookes.

Board and Oliver Wight will be presenting together on 5 ways to architect an Intelligent IBP Transformation at the Gartner EMEA Supply Chain Symposium Xpo taking place on 28 September, at 4pm.

About Board

Board's Intelligent Planning Platform delivers solutions that help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter enabling actionable insights and better outcomes. Board helps leading enterprises discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning to achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

www.board.com

About Oliver Wight

When you talk to Oliver Wight about improving your business, we'll assume you want results, not just better processes things like increased revenues and margins and greater market share. If you have the ambition, it is possible to make improvements that truly transform the performance of your organization and create more fulfilling roles for the people within it. We believe this can only be delivered by your own people. So, unlike other consultancy firms, we transfer our knowledge to you; knowledge that comes from over 50 years of working with some of the world's best-known companies.

Oliver Wight has a long-standing reputation for innovation, and we continually challenge the industry status quo, so you always get the latest in new thinking. We use our real-world experience to ensure your people, business processes and technology are fully aligned and integrated right across your organization.

We coach, guide, and inspire your people to drive change throughout your organization, allowing you to create a culture of continuous improvement and innovation that simply becomes for you 'the way we do things around here'. It's a proven, sustainable approach that will deliver results straight to the bottom line.

www.oliverwight-eame.com

www.oliverwightasiapacific.com

