ALEXA CAPITAL ADDS SEMICONDUCTOR EXPERTISE WITH TEAM OF FORMER DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR EXECUTIVES

Mark Tyndall and Alex McCann, experienced and recognized semiconductor industry professionals, join forces with Alexa-Capital to establish a team of semiconductor specialists focused on cross-border M&A and Capital Advisory services. Jalal Bagherli also joins as advisor to Alexa Capital Insights Council.

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexa Capital, an established global corporate finance and M&A advisory firm with extensive experience in energy technology and energy infrastructure, announces today the addition of a new semiconductor focused team to their practice. The new team will focus on supporting innovative mid-market technology companies within the semiconductor ecosystem, helping them realize their full potential by providing tailored M&A and capital advisory services.





In addition to their deep semiconductor industry background, broad international reach of executive level contacts, Tyndall and McCann also bring a network of sector focused institutional investors from private equity, venture capital, and asset management industries across Europe, North America and Asia.

Alexa Capital CEO Bruce Huber commented: "We are delighted to broaden Alexa's offering with best-in-class expertise to serve the semiconductor sector. As energy markets move 3-D (decarbonized, distributed and digital) and transport markets electrify - power-efficient electronics and semiconductors are critical building blocks for our low-carbon energy future. There is increasing capital flowing into energy technology, including semiconductors, as supply chain security is driving more funding opportunities for emerging technology companies in Europe and North America, who we can now offer increased support to with our expanded team. Additionally, we are thrilled to welcome Jalal onboard as advisor, joining our Executive Insights Council, supported by a diverse set of industry executives."

Mr McCann brings over three decades of executive leadership in the semiconductor industry with a primary focus on global operations, manufacturing and supply chain. He was the former COO and member of the executive team at Linear Technology Corp that successfully executed a $14 billion trade sale to Analog Devices in 2017 and was also part of the executive leadership team at Dialog Semiconductor. Alex is currently a board member of Probe Test Solutions Ltd. Alex will join Alexa as a semiconductor partner.

Mr Tyndall brings to Alexa more than three decades of experience in semiconductors with senior leadership roles at Dialog Semiconductor, MIPS Technologies and Infineon Technologies. Most recently, he held the post of SVP of Corporate Development & Strategy at Dialog Semiconductor, where he supported the company's growth over 14 years, executing on more than ten acquisitions, including a key technology licensing deal to Apple, capital financing transactions and was instrumental in negotiating the Dialog sale to Renesas Electronics for $6 billion. Mark is currently a board member of Probe Test Solutions Ltd in addition to holding strategic advisory positions at Azoteq (Pty) Ltd, Energous Technologies and Indie Semiconductor. Mark will join Alexa as a semiconductor partner.

Dr Bagherli was most recently CEO of the global mixed signal and power management specialist Dialog Semiconductor, leading the company over 16 years from a sub $100 million company to a $6 billion trade sale to Renesas Electronics in 2021. Prior to Dialog, Jalal was the CEO of a successful video processing startup - Alphamosaic - sold to Broadcom, in addition to senior roles at Sony and Texas Instruments. He currently serves as Chairman of Fortescue Future Industries' backed Williams Advanced Engineering and chairman of Probe Test Solutions Ltd. Jalal will join the Insights Council at Alexa Capital.

Founded in 2012, Alexa Capital is global corporate finance and M&A advisory firm committed to driving capital flows that transform global energy use to create a clean, reliable, secure and low-carbon future. With a particular focus on climate tech and mobility, Alexa Capital advises corporates, entrepreneurs, management teams and investment funds on a range of strategic alternatives, including M&A, capital raises, recapitalizations, restructurings, divestitures and IPOs.

Alexa Capital is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. In the US, Alexa Capital is regulated under FINRA, SEC and NFA through broker-dealer MP Securities, Inc. For more information about Alexa Capital, visit: www.alexa-capital.com

