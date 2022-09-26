Mr. Gorman provides over 35 years of experience working in digital strategy, systems and product development, technology risk management, and cybersecurity in both the government and commercial sectors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, is pleased to announce the addition of Patrick Gorman to the Company's Advisory Board.

With over 35 years of strategy and product development and risk management experience, Mr. Gorman was most recently an Executive Vice President with Booz Allen Hamilton where he was a leader in the firm's 5G and cyber practice and was the head of Dark Labs, the firm's advanced cyber adversary research, vulnerability analysis and rapid prototyping group. Prior to that, Mr. Gorman served as the Head of Strategy and Product at CyberGRX, a Cyber Third Party Risk Management company. Before joining CyberGRX, he was the Chief Security Officer (CSO) for Bridgewater Associates, where he was in charge of cyber, physical, and staff security for the world's largest hedge fund. Mr. Gorman was also previously the Senior Vice President and global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, where he had global responsibility for cyber security policy, cyber technology and controls, compliance management and security operations.

Mr. Gorman has a distinguished history in government, including holding the position as Asst. Director of National Intelligence (ADDI) and Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the U.S. Intelligence Community where he was responsible for IT transformation and cybersecurity for all national intelligence agencies in the US. He served as one the principal parties to stand up the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) after 9/11, and worked at the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the 1990s on developing the US Department of Defense' doctrine and capabilities design and development for Network Centric Warfare, Information Operations and Cyberwar programs. Prior to that, Patrick spent over ten years in the United States Air Force as part of The National Security Agency/Central Security Service (NSA/CSS) in signals intelligence, electronic warfare, and psychological operations with service in the Electronic Security Command, Air Force Intelligence Command, and USAF Special Operations Command.

He holds degrees in government and economics from the University of Maryland, a Master of Arts in Russian and Eastern European Studies from the George Washington University, an executive program in Business Strategy at Harvard Business School, and is a graduate of the Defense Language Institute (Russian and Serbo-Croatian). He sits on numerous boards of firms focused on cybersecurity and privacy.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Gorman, a seasoned veteran, to Plurilock's Advisory Board," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of PlurilockTM. "Given his extensive experience and successful track record in technology risk management and cybersecurity, he will provide us with expert guidance in growing our operations within both the public and private sector."

Plurilock has granted Mr. Gorman an option to acquire 150,000 common shares with an exercise price of C$0.20 per share, for five years. The options vest over a four-year period.

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Roland Sartorius

Chief Financial Officer

roland.sartorius@plurilock.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

