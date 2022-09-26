Flora completed dry cannabis flower commercial exports to Switzerland and the Czech Republic

The company also completed its first commercial export of CBD isolate to the United States

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a leading all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, announced today that the Company has completed its first exports of Colombian grown high-CBD dried cannabis flower to Switzerland and the Czech Republic as well as CBD isolate to the United States.

"As our global distribution network continues to evolve, adding these three industry-leading countries to our footprint is a major milestone for Flora," said Luis Merchan, Chairman and CEO of Flora Growth. "Our cultivation operation in Colombia, which provides high-quality, high-margin flower and derivatives, has experienced increasing demand. These exports are a testament to our team's ability to execute in a very complex global regulatory environment and create new commercial revenue for our company."

This announcement also marks the launch of Flora's commercial website where approved buyers can learn about Flora's cultivation and grow practices, and can also initiate orders for high-THC and high-CBD dry flower as well as derivative products.

The global CBD market is estimated to reach US$47 billion by 2028, up from US$4.9 billion in 2021. Switzerland recently announced a pilot project to open adult-use cannabis sales this summer in Basel, to test the viability of a fully legal recreational market.

"We are proud to help increase access to safe, legal CBD and THC to consumers all over the globe," Merchan added. "We look forward to working closely with our partners in Europe and North America to bring high-quality Colombian cannabis products and raw materials to market."

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands, designed to deliver the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its commercial, house of brands, and life sciences divisions. Visit www.floragrowth.com or follow @floragrowthcorp on social media for more information.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements,'' as defined by federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect Flora's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Flora's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 9, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Flora's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Flora's filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Flora's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Flora disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Flora (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005256/en/

Contacts:

Commercial Wholesale:

James Williams

James.Williams@floragrowth.com

Investor Relations:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

ir@floragrowth.com

Public Relations:

Cassandra Dowell

+1 (858) 221-8001

flora@cmwmedia.com