Zonetail will embed MealMe's technology into the Zonetail app to give users the ability to order 300M+ products from 1M+ local stores for pickup/ ultrafast delivery directly in the Zonetail app.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail") announces it has signed a groundbreaking agreement with MealMe, Inc. ("MealMe") a leader in embedded commerce technology.

Zonetail is partnering with MealMe to allow users of the Zonetail mobile application to purchase over 300,000,000 food, beverages, and household items from over 1,000,000 local restaurants, grocery and retail stores directly within the Zonetail application. When users make a purchase on the Zonetail application, they can either choose pickup or less than one hour delivery. Integrating the MealMe API will allow Zonetail to significantly enhance its transactional revenue stream in addition to their advertising and payment processing revenue streams.

"This partnership with MealMe enables Zonetail to monetize every time a resident purchases food, beverages, or household items for their unit. MealMe has the potential to significantly increase our revenue potential for the years to come," said Errol Farr, CFO of Zonetail.

MealMe's coverage of restaurants and stores in almost every city across the United States and Canada empowers Zonetail to monetize through transactional revenue as Zonetail continues to expand across the continent. In addition, the MealMe API will add exceptional content for Zonetail's restaurant and shopping categories across every major North American market.

"Zonetail is already the trusted source of information and communication for high rise residents. The added ability for those users to purchase products within the Zonetail app not only significantly improves the user experience, but also will prove to be extremely lucrative for Zonetail," said Mark Holmes, CEO and President of Zonetail.

More news on the rollout of this integration to come in future press releases.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform and market network. Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. Our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model - providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize your home. Zonetail is partnered with Yardi, Shiftsuite and now MRI Software which together account for an estimated 50 million households across North America.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes

President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone: (416) 994-5399

mark@zonetail.com

About MealMe

MealMe, Inc. is a San Francisco based software company that enables businesses to monetize by selling products from local stores. MealMe's technology embeds ordering of 300M+ products from 1M+ restaurants, grocery stores, and retail stores in the US and Canada.

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail's current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

