The technology is available for virtual power plants to be rolled out across the United States, argues Jigar Shah, the director of the Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office. Their implementation could result in a cascade of benefits, including lower electricity costs and wider adoption of distributed energy resources like rooftop PV.From pv magazine USA In recent decades, the United States has made unprecedented technical advancements in a broad array of clean energy solutions with the potential to decarbonize the grid while making it more equitable and resilient. We now find ourselves ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...