

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation accelerated for the first time in five months in August amid surging energy prices, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Monday.



Producer prices rose sharply by 41.8 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 40.5 percent rise in July.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation softened slightly to 14.4 percent from 14.6 percent in July.



Among components of the producer price index, energy prices registered the biggest annual increase of 107.4 percent in August. This was followed by a 20.0 percent rise in intermediate goods prices.



Prices of consumer goods were 12.4 percent higher compared to last year and capital goods prices grew 5.7 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices moved up 2.8 in August versus only a revised 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.







