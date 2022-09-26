The Step Into Data Program from the Fisher Center for Business Analytics at the Haas School of Business's Alliance for Inclusive AI Supports Data Analytics Career Access and Advancement

A 4-year public private partnership between UC Berkeley Haas School of Business Fisher Center for Business Analytics' Program Director, Gauthier Vasseur, and Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, today celebrated the milestone of teaching more than 2,000 learners in 30 countries. The Fisher Center's Alliance for Inclusive AI (AIAI) program provides data analytics workshops to improve inclusivity and accessibility to analytics. The Step Into Data program uses a combination of in-person and remote learning to reach people who are under-represented in AI, machine learning, and data analytics. The program will soon expand to the Netherlands, France, Georgia, India, and to new locations across the United States.

Key Points:

Pyramid Analytics supports Program Director, Gauthier Vasseur's, 15-hour Step Into Data workshops through the Fisher Center's Alliance for Inclusive Artificial Intelligence (AIAI) initiative and Data Wise Academy.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is at the core of the curriculum.

Pyramid Analytics provides free licenses to program participants.

AIAI provides opportunities for women, minorities, and other people in underserved communities by providing access to data literacy training and education.

Vasseur has an extensive background in data, having spent a decade in Silicon Valley with technology companies including Brio, Google, Hyperion, Oracle, and various start-ups in the space.

For more than a decade, Vasseur has worked with business teams and students around the world to help them master data and analytics. He is a leading voice at UC Berkeley for data analytics, building ties with universities, professional associations, and Fortune 500 companies. At The AIAI, Vasseur is a champion for efforts to create a more inclusive space for business analytics, helping connect the benefits of the technology with underserved communities around the world.

The Step Into Data workshop provides hands-on experience with the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform. AIAI programs often feature learners who have plateaued in Excel or basic business intelligence (BI) tools and want to learn more. They are walked through the rapid process of preparing and analyzing data on Pyramid's governed self-service platform. Learners in these workshops can experiment with problems from school or work and strategize solutions using Pyramid. Even when the programs are over, participants can continue to learn and refine their data science skills accessed via the dedicated Pyramid server at UC Berkeley.

Students receive an array of benefits from the UC Berkeley-Pyramid workshops including developing valuable analytics skills that often provide opportunities for professional advancement. Feedback from learners who have taken the program is consistently positive and many report that they now have the skills to apply decision intelligence to solve problems and drive positive change. Diversity in data and analytics enriches all aspects of the data value chain, bringing different perspectives to problem-solving and decision-making across the business.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an increasingly important analytics technology. But AI to date is limited to highly-trained practitioners, and until now, there has been no easy way to integrate the essential AI components of Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science. Pyramid solutions meet this need: its Decision Intelligence solutions go beyond traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. Pyramid's platform lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

In particular, the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics

Quotes

Omri Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: "The benefits of technology should be available for all. Business intelligence and analytics is a revolutionary and essential field in today's economy and it should not require a background in data science to make the most of it. At Pyramid, we are opening the door for as many people as possible to make faster, more intelligent decisions with data. It is our honor to partner with Program Director, Gauthier Vasseur, on this endeavor. He is a leading force for good in our industry, helping people and businesses make the world a better place through data."

Gauthier Vasseur, Executive Director of the Fisher Center for Business Analytics at the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business and Co-President of AIAI: "Data is not important. It's what you do with it that makes it meaningful. Used in the right way, it has the capacity to change the world, helping reimagine new solutions to the biggest problems we face today. The technology is all there. The problem is far more profound: an economy where people of all ages and backgrounds are held back from using data by a lack of skills.

"I am passionate about using my platform to spread the world about data analytics, empowering people to make faster, more informed decisions with data. At the core of this work is creating a more diverse and equitable business analytics space. DEI is not just something we should do; we must do it. The data analytics chain is still too dominated by the same social groups, with the same limited perspectives when reading an algorithm or a piece of analysis. Diversity of thought brings with it fresh insights, skills, and approaches driving new and innovative ways of doing things across the business.

"It is my pleasure to work with Pyramid Analytics on this endeavor. They are a company genuinely committed to improving access and opportunities in data analytics, investing in these classes for students from around the world. I am constantly in awe of the capabilities of the Pyramid platform. It is a true gamechanger for our industry, providing an intuitive and engaging platform to put the power of analytics into everyone's hands. I look forward to many more years of partnership together."

