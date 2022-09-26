OQ says it will set up a new 100 MW solar park at the Block 60 concession area, which is owned by Oman Oil Corporation Exploration & Production.Omani energy company OQ has revealed that it will build a 100 MW solar park at the Block 60 concession area in Oman, which is owned by Oman Oil Corporation Exploration and Production LLC (OOCEP). The energy giant said in its 2021 sustainability report that preparation for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) tender is ongoing. It aims to launch bidding in 2022. "The preliminary generation and transmission license exemption for self-generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...