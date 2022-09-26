US Lighting Group, Inc.: USLG Announces Cortes Camper Distributor in Louisiana

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced that it has signed Miller's RV, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as an exclusive dealer for Cortes Campers; Miller's RV, under terms of this agreement, has committed to purchasing a minimum of $385,000 in campers over the next twelve months. Miller's RV in Louisiana brings the total number of Cortes Campers distributors to ten (10) in the USA. Cortes Campers will start shipping its first 17-ft RV travel trailer to Louisiana this month, September 2022.

"We're pleased to continue expanding our distribution of campers nationwide while rapidly ramping up production in tandem," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of USLG. "We are experiencing strong demand for our innovative composite technology utilized in our 100% molded fiberglass applications and are excited to welcome Miller's RV to the Cortes Campers family. Overall, we remain on track for a strong third quarter - with even higher shipments quantities expected in the fourth quarter. We are transforming USLG into a leading provider of outdoor composite products designed to bring new levels of quality and satisfaction to various consumer-driven markets."

Smaller RV travel trailers, like Cortes Campers' 17-ft tow-behind, are very popular, affordable, and user-friendly. They are easier to tow, maintain, and store, giving campers the freedom to travel in remote, off-grid locations. Unlike traditional recreational vehicles, Cortes Campers builds its travel trailers with the strength of a boat; no wood is used in the construction of the RVs, only the highest quality fiberglass composites and marine coatings. USLG offers a camper that is immune to corrosion and rot, and is lightweight and strong, at a competitive price.

Additional information about Miller's RV can be found at https://millersrv.com/

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: https://uslightinggroup.com/

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: cortescampers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to distribution, demand, orders, sales goals, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Witty

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com

SOURCE: US Lighting Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/717287/USLG-Announces-Cortes-Camper-Distributor-in-Louisiana