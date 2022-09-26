

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS, BNS.TO), operating as Scotiabank, announced Monday that it has appointed Scott Thomson as President and CEO, effective February 1, 2023.



Thomson succeeds Brian Porter, who has decided to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 31, 2023. Porter will become a Strategic Advisor to Thomson from February 1, 2023 to April 30, 2023.



Thomson is currently President and CEO of Finning International Inc. and has been a member of the Scotiabank Board since 2016.



He is retiring as President and CEO of Finning International Inc., effective November 15, 2022.



In his new role, Thomson will initially serve as President, effective December 1, 2022, with responsibility for the Bank's business lines such as Canadian Banking, Global Banking and Markets, Global Wealth Management, and International Banking.







