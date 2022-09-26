

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Giorgia Meloni is set to become Italy's first female prime minister as the right-wing alliance led by her Brothers of Italy party is on course to win the general election.



With 63 percent of votes counted, the alliance has won more than 43 percent, according to the Italian Interior Ministry. Matteo Salvini's League and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia are the other parties in the alliance.



Addressing the media to claim victory, Meloni promised to govern for all Italians and said she would not betray their trust.



'It's a victory I want to dedicate to everyone who is no longer with us and wanted this night,' she said. 'Starting tomorrow we have to show our value . Italians chose us, and we will not betray it, as we never have,' she told reporters.



The Interior Ministry is expected to declare final results later in the day, but it will take weeks for a new government to be formed, reports say.



A member of the Chamber of Deputies since 2006, 45-year-old Meloni has also worked as a journalist.



She will be leading Italy's most far-right government since the fascist Benito Mussolini.



Italy voted in another parliamentary election because Mario Draghi resigned as Prime Minister of the unity government after losing support of key allies in July.







