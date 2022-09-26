Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - BIWC Group, an Isreali based company unveils its business intelligence solutions for curbing financial crimes and legal challenges. Their unveiled solutions consist of human intelligence, data mining, darknet intelligence, deep-dive due intelligence and financial statements analysis. Catering to individuals, brands and corporate entities across the globe BIWC aims to tackle unlimited boundaries.

Their comprehensive solutions entail the collection of relevant sensitive intelligence which is usually difficult to obtain. They extract this classified data from various sources like the robust databases on the Darknet and open source intelligence, amongst others, using Artificial Intelligence learning algorithms and sophisticated monitoring tools. Data obtained through this process is then analyzed to get insight tailored to the unique investigation. It's capable of running in-depth background checks, extract forensic intelligence, curate evidence, track assets and detect suspicious activities for protecting their clients and resolving critical issues.

Amid the widespread spike in financial crimes, BIWC Group is using its access to vast international intelligence networks across all industries and team members with years of expertise in the military, government entities and other intelligence agencies worldwide to bridge the security gaps.

They employ a client-centered approach in their business intelligence solutions by commencing with a strategy session. In this meeting, they identify the clients goals and discuss all the possible scenarios that might occur, as the investigative findings may have dire ripple effects, like the arrest of the investigated party.

Reflecting on the success of the company, Idan Barlev, CEO of BIWC group said, "At BIWC Group, we are collectively and individually committed to constantly enhancing our business intelligence solution with emerging advances in technology, to enable us to provide accurate intel to our clientele base through a thorough process."

About BIWC Group

BIWC Group is a business intelligence and consultancy company led by Idan Barlev. They are known for their unique expertise in acquiring top-level intelligence on any individual and market. The company's clientele base includes world leaders and renowned executives in technology, legal and finance industry.

