GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.09.2022 | 14:41
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duck Creek Technologies: Duck Creek OnDemand will enable Coaction Specialty Insurance to increase its efficiency using modern, cloud-based SaaS

The commercial specialty insurer shifts from on-prem to cloud for its policy, billing and commercial templates

Boston, Sept. 26, 2022. Duck Creek's technology suite will efficiently consolidate Coaction's technology solutions on Microsoft's Azure platform to increase its speed to market and ease of connecting with customers and industry partners.

Coaction's technology modernization strategy contemplates creating insurance products more quickly and efficiently, meeting the end-to-end engagement needs of its customers, and bringing more ease to everyday insurance transactions. The cloud-based deployment of Duck Creek OnDemand will ensure that Coaction's technology is evergreen, scalable and efficient - allowing the insurer's internal teams to focus on innovation that drives value for its customers.

"Coaction is an innovative insurer who brings unrivaled specialty insurance expertise to solve challenges and provide solutions for their customers. We are thrilled to have Coaction leveraging Duck Creek OnDemand to help them drive efficiency and provide an industry-leading, consistent, and friendly customer experience," said Mike Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. "Coaction's shift from on-premises to SaaS is a meaningful example of major carriers embracing the cloud strategically for their businesses."

"The benefits of transitioning from on-premises services to a SaaS-based model with Duck Creek as a partner were obvious and exemplify Coaction's dedication to innovation, efficiency, and customer service," said Mike Sciole, Chief Operating Officer, Coaction Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. "With Duck Creek OnDemand, Coaction will be able to increase agility, flexibility, and scale accordingly with our business. Duck Creek has been a great partner with the best SaaS offering in the industry. We are very excited about our future."

About Coaction Specialty Insurance

Coaction Global, Inc..

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, and all are available viaDuck Creek OnDemand. Visitwww.duckcreek.comto learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information -LinkedInandTwitter.?


