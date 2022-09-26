Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (UCLE) ("the Company"), a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"Is radiation measurement still a niche market?", asked Jolly to begin the interview. "Well it certainly was a niche market," said Goldstein. "Before World War II, before the nuclear bomb, nuclear power, and the creation of the US Nuclear Navy there was no nuclear industry at all. After these momentous events there did develop a substantial niche market for radiation measurement and safety equipment to make sure the reactors are working properly and to protect workers, members of the public and the environment."

"Could you elaborate on the initiatives of the Company's subsidiary, Overhoff?", asked Jolly. "Overhoff is a radiation measurement company," said Goldstein. "The entire company over the past 50 years has specialized in the detection of Tritium in the air and in water, and those are both very difficult detectors to make."

"Tritium is tricky in that it cannot be filtered out of contaminated water, however you can measure it," explained Goldstein, after elaborating on Japan's recent announcement that it will soon start emptying it's 1000 tanks holding 1.25 million tons of wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plants into the Pacific Ocean. This Tritium bearing radioactive water is diluted and almost impossible for people to measure." Goldstein continued, "Only Overhoff detectors are sensitive to these ultra low Tritium levels and to see whether it is safe for release," he shared. "We are working with the governments of Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, to make these measurements and hopefully to protect the population as well as the fishermen and the sea life of the Pacific Ocean."

"Could you give us an update on US Nuclear's partner, MIFTEC?", asked Jolly. "In the relatively near future we expect fusion power to replace fission power for generating electricity and even for powering spaceships. Fusion power will be cleaner and produce more power than fission." said Goldstein. "MIFTEC is developing very advanced technology, including fusion machines," he said.

"What are the main factors driving this new demand?" asked Jolly.

"To be honest, seeing the huge Ukrainian power plants under threat of explosion on the front page of the newspaper every day and the real danger of a Chernobyl like spread of radioactive fallout all over Europe, has boosted US Nuclear's visibility immensely," said Goldstein. And he went on to discuss some of the many other drivers, "The recent recognition that Nuclear power is an important source of Carbon free, green electricity. Also the rising price of uranium mines and uranium metal. And the hundreds of nuclear fusion prototypes that are now being built in the US and around the world all serve to increase the radiation detection market."

"Will US Nuclear's advanced technology and new products keep you ahead of the competition?" asked Jolly. "Yes absolutely," responded Goldstein. "We have been and still are the world's only supplier of high quality radiation in water detectors and of high quality Tritium monitors. More recently we are the first and best to offer Radiation, Chemical, Biological, Fentanyl and Explosive sensors on our drones. These instrumented drones, can be useful for Ukrainian Reactors' surveillance." continued Goldstein. "Additionally, we are instrumenting entrance, exit, and border crossing systems that can not only measure radiation, but can also measure chemicals, nerve gases, explosives, and fentanyl and other drugs. So, we have quite an important solution that the world has not seen before."

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through its four operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), and Cali From Above (CFA), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

