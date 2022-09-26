DJ OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Sep-2022 / 14:35 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD)

DEALING DATE: 23/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 253.5610

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 162841

CODE: USMV

ISIN: LU0599612412

