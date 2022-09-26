FORZA INNOVATIONS INC.: Forza Innovations' Subsidiary Cooking Oil Recycler Sustainable Origins Introduces New, Larger Steel Collection Tanks; Provides Update

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / Sustainable Origins (the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC PINK:FORZ) today announces the rollout of their newly designed steel storage tanks. The Company places these tanks at customer locations, where they are used to store used cooking oil that is then collected to convert to Biodiesel. The tanks have a higher storage capacity that will allow the Company to sign larger accounts. The Company will be able to serve a new category of clients, including large supermarket chains and commercial kitchens.

Sustainable Origins' next step is to develop automated systems for clients so that they can begin to pursue large restaurant groups. The Company has an agreement in place with a group that owns 20 Popeyes Chicken restaurants where, if they can show proof of concept in one store, they can expand into all their locations. This should be completed within the next month. They are also negotiating an agreement with TankDepot to sell the steel tanks nationwide to other used cooking oil collection companies. Finally, the Company is starting to hire a sales force as well as additional drivers to grow their Charlotte-area business.

Sustainable Origins President Alex Stone is excited about the Company's recent progress, "We expect the next few months to be very productive. As we expand our team and develop new technologies the sky's the limit. At Sustainable Origins, we know that with great growth comes great responsibility, especially to the environment."

ABOUT SUSTAINABLE ORIGINS

Founded in 2020 by two Canadian entrepreneurs with a dream, Sustainable Origins mission is to leave our communities better than we found them by reducing the waste of oil and the stress of disposing it while giving businesses the compensation they deserve to reinvest into their operations. The Company accomplished this by becoming Biodiesel experts through months of research. They connected with scientists, Fortune 500 oil and gas CEO's, investors, and renewable fuel experts. The founders were then referred to a small-scale Used Cooking Oil ("UCO") collection operation based out of Denver, NC called Oil Industries LLC. The owner showed them the ins and outs of the industry throughout 2021 and the Company eventually bought out his business, invested in new equipment and focused on building up a thriving UCO collection business. Sustainable Origins installs storage tanks at the customer's location. Then working with their partners, the Company pays their clients for the oil, collects it without spillage or mess, and converts it to clean burning biodiesel.

ABOUT FORZA INNOVATIONS

Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink:FORZ), is an innovative health-tech lab, stocked with state-of-the-art industrial machinery that specializes in the design and development of patented IP. Our focus at Forza is to create world-class IP and patent our products through both utility and design protection.

Please refer to the Company's website www.forzinnovations.com

