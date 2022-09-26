San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) ("Thiogenesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders have approved all matters put forward at its Annual and Special Meeting ("ASM") held on September 19th, 2022.

All five members of the Company's board of directors, Dr. Patrice Rioux, Dr. Christopher Starr, Kim Tsuchimoto, Hogan Mullally and Brook Riggins, named as nominees in the Company's management information circular dated August 15, 2022, were elected as directors:

Additional voting results from the ASM include the following:

Shareholders approved the re-appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditor, Disinterested shareholders approved the Company's 2022 Stock Option Plan ('Stock Option Plan Resolution') as set out in the management information circular.

About Thiogenesis

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating through its wholly subsidiary based in San Diego, CA. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Thiogenesis is developing sulfur-containing therapeutics that are thiol-active compounds and that potentially treat serious pediatric diseases with unmet clinical needs. Its lead compound, TTI-0102, was developed to address the challenges of thiol-active drugs; which are their short half-lives, dosing limitations and discomforting side effects. The Company's initial target indications include Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke (MELAS) and Rett's syndrome.

