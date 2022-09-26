Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce increased land holdings in south-eastern Quebec following the maiden drilling program at the HSP nickel and copper sulfide project (the "HSP").

Go Metals has acquired two new properties surrounding the HSP through staking. The 71 square kilometre Ninety-Eight Property ("98"), and the 171 square kilometre Clyde Property ("Clyde"), brings the Company total land position in the region to 396 square kilometres. Both new projects follow regional scale contacts along anorthosite intrusive complexes. The unique regional geology shows potential for nickel-copper sulphides. The Company acquired the original HSP property through staking in 2019 recognizing untapped potential and is now using an augmented geological model to secure a regional scale land position.





Government residual magnetic field map of south-eastern Quebec showing Go Metals claims

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/138419_4df56af2b44029e5_001full.jpg

The 98 Property is located along the southern extension of the same anorthosite complex underlying the Company's HSP property. The road accessible project covers 26 kilometres of strike along a regional scale contact with a geophysical signature showing a similar sharp magnetic boundary seen at the Chamber showings on the HSP property.

The Clyde Property is located 30 kilometres west of the HSP project in an underexplored portion of the Fournier anorthosite complex. The Clyde project has a high voltage Hydro line and trail intersecting the claim near the northernmost point. The Fournier system is host to numerous nickel-copper sulfide showings to the southwest and is closely related to the HSP complex. Historical samples (in the Quebec government database) from the claim are anomalous in nickel and support project potential.

The Company is currently processing the maiden drill core from HSP and is awaiting laboratory assay results which will be released as they are made available.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Hugues Longuépée, P.Geo. Ph.D., a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

About Go Metals

Go Metals targets Canadian battery metal projects to help power a sustainable future. The 100% owned company flagship is a nickel-copper sulphide project 130 kilometres north of Havre-Saint Pierre, Quebec.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

604.725.1857

scott@gometals.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138419