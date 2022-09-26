Anzeige
Mastercard expands decades-long football legacy through GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title with Luis Figo

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Please watch the video here.

  • World record set with game played at 20,230 ft (6166.1 m) in zero gravity by football legend Luis Figo and a team of football heroes from across the globe
  • Mastercard's new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title recognizes the world's most popular sport as a celebration of the human spirit, igniting passion and pride for millions every day

Mastercard has set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the 'Highest Altitude Game of Football (Soccer) on a Parabolic Flight' alongside football legend Luis Figo and a diverse team of football heroes from across the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America.

