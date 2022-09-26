Dechert LLP: Aspiring Solicitors Recognizes Dechert for Retention of Diverse Talent

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP was recognized for "Best Retention of Diverse Talent" by Aspiring Solicitors at its All Star Awards 2022. The award recognizes the firm's success in recruiting and retaining outstanding diverse talent.





Aspiring Solicitors, a non-profit organization whose primary aim is to improve diversity within the UK legal profession, works alongside law firms and legal teams to provide opportunities for aspiring solicitors from diverse backgrounds.

Dechert was delighted to host this year's All Star Awards ceremony at the firm's London office.

The event was attended by other Aspiring Solicitors member firms and organizations from multiple industries, with 102 attendees and 9 award categories.

"We were extremely proud to host this year's Aspiring Solicitors All Star Awards and were honoured to receive recognition for our dedication to diversity," said Jason Butwick, a Dechert partner and member of the firm's Diversity and Inclusion Committee and its London Management Committee. "We recognise the importance of diverse voices and we are committed to recruiting and retaining diverse and talented professionals globally. We strive to create an inclusive environment for our staff and our clients."

Mr. Butwick acted as master of ceremonies, alongside AS founder and former Dechert trainee solicitor Chris White, and AS associate director, Harri Davies.

