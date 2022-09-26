SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 September 2022 at 5:00 pm

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds or through financial instruments increased on 23 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.

Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.92% shares



Below 5% voting rights



0.07% shares



Below 5% voting rights



5.00% shares



Below 5% voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable) Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009003305 26,260,769 shares



Below 5% voting rights 4.92% shares



Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL A 26,260,769 shares



Below 5% voting rights 4.92% shares



Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025) N/A N/A Physical 258,965 shares



Below 5% voting rights 0.04% shares



Below 5% voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 40,130 shares



Below 5% voting rights 0.00% shares



Below 5% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 115,744 shares



Below 5% voting rights 0.02% shares



Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL B 414,839 shares



Below 5% voting rights 0.07% shares



Below 5% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030