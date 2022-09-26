Electric Motorcycle Market Size to Grow USD 11410 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Electric Motorcycle Market is Segmented by Type ( Electric Motorcycle, Electric Scooter ), by Application (Sealed Lead Acid, Lithium Ion): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Autos & Vehicles Category.





Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electric Motorcycle market size is estimated to be worth USD 7817 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 11410 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Electric Motorcycle market:

The Electric Motorcycle market is anticipated to increase as a result of factors like lower costs, simpler daily commutes, less noise, low maintenance requirements, and compact designs that make them easy to maneuver inside cities.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-13N11113/Global_Electric_Motorcycle

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-13N11113/Global_Electric_Motorcycle

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE MARKET:

To further stop the growth of air pollution, governments in various nations are concentrating more on the adoption of green vehicles. The market for electric motorcycles has grown significantly as a result of the development of battery management technologies and the installation of EV charging infrastructure. Internal Permanent Magnet (IPM) motors play a significant role in improving the performance of electric motorcycles by maximizing efficiency and power that can torque the system for quick throttle response.

Growth in investment for research and development to carve the way for innovations is expected to fuel the electric motorcycle market. Increased funding for the expansion and development of cutting-edge and automated machinery is the result of an increase in strategic market alliances. Additionally, a rise in the amount of money spent on research and development would pave the door for advances in using electric motors.

Furthermore, these bicycles are made to be more eco-friendly and decrease carbon emissions. Newer models will support charging from renewable energy sources, such as solar power system, and will contain recyclable batteries. This in turn is expected to fuel the Electric Motorcycle Market.

Although electric motorcycles currently cost more upfront than their gas-powered counterparts, they end up being less expensive over time. Naturally, not having to buy fuel will result in significant financial savings. In addition, some governments are attempting to offer unique incentive schemes on their taxes and purchase price.

Additionally, parking these slick machines and navigating the traffic is considerably simpler than standing around. Regenerative braking is a feature of electric motorbike design, which allows the battery to be recharged while cruising around. These factors will fuel the growth of the Electric Motorcycle Market.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-13N11113/global-electric-motorcycle-sales

ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative. Factors such as growing worry over running out of oil reserves and excessive carbon emission discharge fuel the market in this region.

Based on type, Electric Scooter is expected to be the most lucrative segment.

Get Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-13N11113/Global_Electric_Motorcycle

Top Companies in the Electric Motorcycle Market:

Global Electric Motorcycle key players include Yadea, AIMA, Lvyuan, Sunra, TAILG, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share of about 25%.

Other Key Players are:

Lima

BYVIN

Zongshen Electric Motorcycle

Wuyang Honda

HONG ER DA

Lvjia

Slane

Opai Electric

Supaq

Xiaodao Ebike

Sykee

Aucma EV

Terra Motor

Govecs

ZEV

Zero Motorcycles.

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode= QYRE-Auto-13N11113&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle market was valued at USD 1210.7 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1366.5 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle market size is estimated to be worth USD 7885 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 12170 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5% during the review period.

- The global micromobility market was valued at USD 40.19 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 195.42 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global electric vehicle market was valued at USD 163.01 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 823.75 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030.

- Electric Bike Market by Product, Drive Mechanism, and Battery Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030," the global E-bikes market was valued at USD 40.3 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 118.6 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2030.

- The global Electric Scooter market size is estimated to be worth USD 5703.5 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7384.9 Million by 2028 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period.

- The global Electric Commercial Vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 178560 Million by 2027, from USD 101270 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global electric kick scooter market size was valued at USD 2.10 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 4.52 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2028.

- The global Ride Sharing market size is projected to reach USD 126760 Million by 2028, from USD 38160 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.8% during 2022-2028.

- The global Bike and Scooter Rental market size is projected to reach USD 4740.8 Million by 2027, from USD 2115.4 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2021-2027.

- The global lithium-ion battery market was valued at USD 36.7 Billion in 2019 and is projected to hit USD 129.3 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size is projected to reach USD 24930 Million by 2028, from USD 2543 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 38.1% during 2022-2028.

- Global Electric Motor Core Market Research Report 2022

- Global Premium Electric Motorcycle Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Electric Motorcycle Helmet Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Electric Motorcycle Battery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Electric Motorcycle Parts Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Li-ion E-Bike Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Kids Bike Helmet Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Heavy Truck & Tractor Sales Market Report 2021

Click here to see related reports on Electric motorcycle market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/electric-motorcycle-market-size-to-grow-usd-11410-million-by-2028-with-a-cagr-of-6-5--valuates-reports-301633067.html