Metalore Resources Limited: Metalore Announces Results of AGM

SIMCOE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / Metalore Resources Limited (TSXV:MET) ("Metalore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its recent annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM"), which was held on September 24, 2022.

A total of 1,222,615 common shares (68.88% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date) were represented at the AGM. All the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular dated September 1, 2022, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

Shareholders approved setting the size of the Board to five directors as follows: Armen Chilian, Donald Bryson, Timothy Cronkwright, Bruce Davis and John McVicar. Following the AGM, the Board appointed Armen Chilian as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Donald Bryson as Chief Financial Officer.

For 58 years Metalore has produced natural gas from its Southwestern Ontario operations. Revenues generated from natural gas sales have enabled the Company to explore Northwestern Ontario for gold, copper, zinc, lithium, PGE's and diamonds without dilution to its share structure (currently 1,775,035 shares outstanding). The Company remains actively involved in joint venture exploration with Equinox Gold Greenstone Gold Mines on the Brookbank gold properties, Thunder Bay mining district.

