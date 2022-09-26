Muddy Bites Set To More Than Double Revenue In 2022 With Key Hires And New Investors

The viral indulgent snack brand has raised capital and hired experienced operators from prominent high-growth CPG brands to keep pace with demand from retailers across the country

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / Muddy Bites, Inc. ( Muddy Bites ), the makers of Muddy Bites Waffle Cone Snacks, today announced a series of key hires along with a new financing round to support their biggest year of growth yet. Currently, Muddy Bites is available in over 5,200 retail locations across the US, up from 2,300 at the beginning of 2022. In 2023, the company anticipates it will be available in over 15,000+ doors nationally. In support of their continued growth, Muddy Bites has raised over $5M from a premier group of investors including Reformation Partners, Peter Rahal (founder at RXBAR), Sam McBride (former COO at RXBAR), and Scott Semel (founder at barkTHINS).

With the help of their newly appointed President, Michael Parisi (formerly a senior executive at barkTHINS and SmartSweets), Muddy Bites has expanded into key national retailers and brought in experienced talent across their organization. The company recently hired its Head of Marketing from Hershey, Director of Supply Chain from Lily's, Sales leaders from barkTHINS and SmartSweets, and VP of Finance from barkTHINS and Hippeas.

Muddy Bites President Michael Parisi can't contain his excitement about the company's growth. "Muddy Bites are capturing growing trends amongst Gen Z and Millennials who are not afraid to indulge. We've brought a new, yet nostalgic approach to snacking - one that's resonating with consumers in a way that nothing else in the space is at the moment." Until recently, Muddy Bites has been in limited retail locations, with most of their orders historically coming through their online store or Amazon. They are currently in talks with several major national retailers, with plans for continued yet deliberate growth.

ABOUT MUDDY BITES, INC.

Do you remember growing up eating the very last, chocolate-filled bite of the sundae cone? That's exactly what Muddy Bites are: a bite-sized waffle cone snack filled with chocolate so you can eat the best part of a sundae cone over and over again! Muddy Bites uses only premium milk, dark or white chocolate and cones that are non-GMO and kosher that combine to make for an incredible pairing of creamy chocolate and crunchy waffle cone.

Founded by Jarod Steffes and Tyler Devos, Muddy Bites has received a lot of attention over the past year. Their product continues to break the internet with viral TikTok videos, partnerships with popular influencers, and viral memes. The momentum has helped them achieve popularity across the US. And they don't have plans to slow down! They plan to create even more flavors, launch into National Retailers, and continue growing their team.

Contact Information

Muddy Bites

Contact Name: Jessie Ferraioli

Email: Jessie@muddybites.com

SOURCE: Muddy Bites

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/717223/Muddy-Bites-Set-To-More-Than-Double-Revenue-In-2022-With-Key-Hires-And-New-Investors