

EQS-DD: sino AG english



^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.09.2022 / 15:59 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name



Title: First name: Ingo Last name(s): Hillen



2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status



Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



sino AG



b) LEI



5299008GFCQY16M45R85



4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type: Share ISIN: DE0005765507



b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 26.50 EUR 3047.50 EUR 27.10 EUR 27100.00 EUR 27.50 EUR 5472.50 EUR 27.60 EUR 14352.00 EUR



d) Aggregated information



Price Aggregated volume 27.2475 EUR 49972.0000 EUR



e) Date of the transaction



23/09/2022; UTC+2



f) Place of the transaction



Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



26.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Language: English Company: sino AG Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1 40212 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.sino.de



End of News EQS News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------



78471 26.09.2022 CET/CEST



°

SINO AG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de