

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Signaling that Covid conditions are improving nationally, all the pandemic metrics except deaths continue to fall noticeably in the United States.



Known coronavirus positive cases in the country have fallen by 18 percent in the last two weeks, according to the New York Times' latest data.



Covid casualties rose by 15 percent during the same period.



The total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country has risen to 1,056,434, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



5819 new infections on Sunday took the total U.S. Covid cases to 96,074,024.



456 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,537,236.



94,590,350 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



U.S. hospitals reported a 14 percent decrease in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease has fallen by 12 percent.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations fell to 29,835. 3664 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 10 percent.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 224,980,931 Americans, or 67.8 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 92.3 percent of people above 65.



48.7 percent of the eligible population, or 109,578,270 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



35.5 percent of the eligible population, or 23,118,101 people, have taken a second booster dose.







