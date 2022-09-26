

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its major peers in the European session on Monday.



The loonie fell to 0.8889 against the aussie and 105.24 against the yen, from its early near 3-week high of 0.8827 and a 2-day high of 106.05, respectively.



The loonie touched 1.3696 against the greenback, its lowest level since June 2020.



The loonie eased to 1.3212 against the euro, from near a 3-week high of 1.3000 seen in the Asian session.



The loonie is seen facing support around 0.90 against the aussie, 98.5 against the yen, 1.35 against the euro and 1.38 against the greenback.







