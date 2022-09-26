

Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



26.09.2022 / 17:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer



Name: Bilfinger SE Street: Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1 Postal code: 68163 City: Mannheim Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900H0HULEN2BZ4604



2. Reason for notification



X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:



19 Sep 2022



6. Total positions



% of voting % of voting rights Total of Total number of rights attached through both in % voting rights to shares instruments (total (7.a. + pursuant to (total of 7.a.) of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 7.b.) Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.06 % 3.18 % 6.24 % 41037328 Previo- 3.25 % 3.38 % 6.63 % / us notifi- cation



7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. Indirect (Sec. Direct (Sec. Indirect 33 WpHG) 34 WpHG) 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005909006 0 1256924 0 % 3.06 % Total 1256924 3.06 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG



Type of instrument Expiration Exercise or Voting Voting or maturity conversion rights rights date period absolute in % Right of recall over at any time at any time 590454 1.44 % securities lending agreements Total 590454 1.44 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG



Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % Equity From at any time Cash 715233 1.74 % Swap 30.11.2022 to 01.08.2024 Total 715233 1.74 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least least 3% or at least 5% or more) 5% or more) more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley % % % Domestic Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % & Co. LLC - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley % % % Investments (UK) Morgan Stanley 3.06 % % % & Co. International plc - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley % % % Domestic Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % & Co. LLC Prime Dealer % % % Services Corp. - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley % % % Domestic Holdings, Inc. ETCM Holdings, % % % LLC E*TRADE % % % Securities LLC



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting Proportion of Total of rights instruments both % % %



10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date



23 Sep 2022



