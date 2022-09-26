

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



26.09.2022 / 17:22 CET/CEST



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer



Name: SAF-HOLLAND SE Street: Hauptstraße 26 Postal code: 63856 City: Bessenbach Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 222100QJQLUJHWREL058



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Equity collateral received



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany



4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:



19 Sep 2022



6. Total positions



% of voting % of voting Total of both Total number of rights attached rights through in % (7.a. + voting rights to shares instruments 7.b.) pursuant to (total of 7.a.) (total of Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) New 5.88 % 0.00 % 5.88 % 45394302 Previo- 4.99826608194 % 0.00 % 4.99826608194 / us % notifi- cation



7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. Indirect (Sec. Direct (Sec. Indirect 33 WpHG) 34 WpHG) 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000SAFH001 0 2668255 0.00 % 5.88 % Total 2668255 5.88 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG



Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG



Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if (if at least 3% or through instruments (if at least 5% or more) at least 5% or more) more)



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting Proportion of Total of rights instruments both % % %



10. Other explanatory remarks:



Equity collateral received via transfer of title.



Date



22 Sep 2022



26.09.2022 CET/CEST



Language: English Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE Hauptstraße 26 63856 Bessenbach Germany Internet: www.safholland.com



End of News EQS News Service



1450291 26.09.2022 CET/CEST



