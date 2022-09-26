Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.09.2022 | 17:52
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CT Property Trust Limited - Holding(s) in Company

CT Property Trust Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, September 26

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B012T521

Issuer Name

CT PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Minneapolis

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
Harewood Nominees

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Sep-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Sep-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.1840000.0000005.18400012201840
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B012T5210122018400.0000005.184000
Sub Total 8.A122018405.184000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle Capital (Group) Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle Capital (Holdings) Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Threadneedle Capital (UK) Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Thames River Capital LLP5.1840000.0000005.184000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Thames River Capital LLP is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Capital (UK) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Capital (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Capital (Group) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

12. Date of Completion

22-Sep-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Swindon, UK

