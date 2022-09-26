This integration will allow law firms to import their Web Leads and Live Calls directly into Clio Grow, making it easier to track online leads and convert them into clients

Melbourne, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - 4LegalLeads.com announces its integration with Clio-the leading cloud-based legal software. Clio's cloud-based legal practice management, client intake streamline law firm operations, improves productivity, and enables legal professionals to increase their revenues from one central location.

Since 2001, 4LegalLeads.com has been an industry leader in online lead generation for law firms, providing exclusive, real-time Web Leads and Live Calls for attorneys nationwide in more than 40 categories of law. Legal leads allow law firms to outsource the mammoth task of sourcing leads online to an outside agency at an affordable and scalable cost.

With this integration, law firms can import the generated leads and live calls directly into Clio Grow, saving them the time, expense, and inevitable challenges of building their lead tracking system and management. Firms of every size will benefit from the integration, and Vince Wingerter, CEO, and Founder of 4LegalLeads.com. Wingerter is enthusiastic about the boost it will offer small and mid-sized firms with limited resources.

"The key to success with leads is rapid, consistent follow-up from the law firm," says Wingerter. "That's why we're so excited about the ability for our clients to import their leads directly into Clio Grow. It will protect firms from letting leads fall through the cracks and give them powerful new tools for converting their leads into clients."

Leads and calls are delivered by email, phone, and SMS. Lawyers can access them instantly in Clio Grow and manage data from the Clio Grow inbox. Clio provides an unparalleled app ecosystem-with over 200 integrations. This latest app partnership reaffirms its commitment to providing the most collaborative legaltech software. Clio is trusted by over 150,000 legal professionals in 100+ countries and approved by 70+ bar associations and legal societies.

"4legalLeads.com is leveraging technology to accelerate business development for lawyers, saving them the time-consuming task of client acquisition," said Jonathan Watson, Chief Technology Officer at Clio. Its exclusive and real-time features provide firms with the highest quality leads to improve conversion rates, and our partnership will work in unison to create meaningful growth for law firms."

The 4LegalLeads.com integration with Clio is now available for existing clients.4LegalLeads is easily found in the Clio App Directory, and Clio Grow clients enter their Clio Grow token when creating an account. (Existing 4LegalLeads clients can enter the token in the account settings section.) Any law firm can create a new, free account at 4legalleads.com/lawyers.

About 4LegalLeads.com

Marketing a law firm online is a highly-specialized, frustrating task that constantly threatens to pull attorneys' focus away from the cases they care about.

4LegalLeads uses more than twenty years of online marketing experience to drive new, potential clients into a law firm's sales pipeline. We provide Web Leads and Live Calls in more than 40 categories of law. There are no contracts, and attorneys only pay when they receive a lead, which means they save a tremendous amount of overhead by outsourcing one of their most frustrating tasks to an expert team.

4LegalLeads is one of the longest-serving lead generation firms in the industry and is a leader in innovation in both technology and customer service. The company has spent several years on the INC 5000 list, is an ABA Law Practice Division Premium Solution Provider, and is a proud member of the App Directory for Clio software. Learn More at 4LegalLeads.com/lawyers

4Legalleads.com



About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world's leading cloud-based technologies for law firms-to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products-Clio Manage, Clio Grow, and Lawyaw-to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. Following its US$250M Series D funding, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US$110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio has made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world. Learn more at clio.com.

CLIO



