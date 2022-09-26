



AMMAN, JORDAN, Sept 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's is preparing for the very first edition of the country's largest tech expo for start-ups, Jordan StartUp Expo 2022 (https://jordanstartupexpo.com), organised by The Future Event Media & Productions (https://thefuture-event.com), on 19-20 October 2022 at the St. Regis, Amman.Jordan's start-up ecosystem being ranked 3rd in the Middle East & 64th Globally, this expo is bringing together the country's emerging yet innovative start-ups along with leading cutting-edge solution providers, Venture Capital firms, Angel Investors, Accelerators & Incubators. With 1600+ Attendees, 250+ Start-up Founders, 55+ Speakers and 30+ solution providers, this business expo is aimed to deconstruct the critical issues, grouped into key themes namely:- Start-Up Development & Grass roots- Performance, Technology & Data science- Brand & Engagement- Finance & FundingUnder the Patronage of The Ministry of Digital Economy & Entrepreneurship, along with the presence H.E. Mr. Ahmad Hanandeh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, there will be multiple attractions, such as Start-up Solutions Showcase, Start-up Awards, Government Participation, Investor Meetings, Pitch Competition, Hackathon, Demo Days and many more. To learn more about the two days of entrepreneurial knowledge and networking, visit: https://jordanstartupexpo.com/.For more information, contact:Jamal AlturabyPhone: + 91 8884144691Email: jamal@thefuture-event.comSource: The Future EventCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.