Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Nach Ad-hoc eine ganz große Wette!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRNJ ISIN: ES0105089009 Ticker-Symbol: 9TV 
Frankfurt
26.09.22
19:39 Uhr
2,000 Euro
-0,050
-2,44 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMATICS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMATICS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9502,05020:17
PR Newswire
26.09.2022 | 19:40
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sisco Sapena buys 120,200 Lleida.net shares at 2.93 euros per share.

MADRID, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net's CEO, Sisco Sapena, bought on Friday 120,200 shares of the company at a price of 2.93 euros per share.

The total amount of the acquisition was 352,186 euros.

With this purchase, Sapena now controls 35.64 percent of the Spanish listed company, a European leader in the registered signature, notification and contracting industry.

"Analysts consider the stock to be undervalued at the moment and so do I," explained Sapena.

"I am so confident in the company and its future that I have executed a significant purchase above its current stock market price," he clarified.

Lleida.net's proprietary technology, founded in 1995, has received more than 205 patents in more than 60 countries.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris), OTCQX (New York) and BME Growth (Madrid) (BME:LLN; EURONEXT:ALLN; OTCQX:LLEIF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sisco-sapena-buys-120-200-lleidanet-shares-at-2-93-euros-per-share-301633348.html

LLEIDA.NET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.